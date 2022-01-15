Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Rises By 150.5%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

