Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Drops By 66.7%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,320. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

