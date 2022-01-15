Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Expands By 115.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the December 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 256,620 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 496,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter.

