Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Grows By 500.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.