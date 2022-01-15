Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rises By 149.6%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 149.6% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

