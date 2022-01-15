Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Declines By 54.4%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Itiquira Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 227,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

