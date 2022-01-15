Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Drops By 53.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LQMT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
