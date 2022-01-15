Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Drops By 53.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LQMT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.