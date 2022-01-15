Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 68.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NHS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
