Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 68.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NHS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

