Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declines By 88.5%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

NKG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

