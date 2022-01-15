Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Rises By 606.0%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 606.0% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

BXMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 261,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,838. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

