Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Grows By 263.5%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, an increase of 263.5% from the December 15th total of 113,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, COO James Schaub purchased 93,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

