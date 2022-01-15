Short Interest in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Increases By 162.3%

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 162.3% from the December 15th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PIPP opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Pine Island Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Context Advisory LLC increased its position in Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Pine Island Acquisition by 203.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 304,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.