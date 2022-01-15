Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Drops By 65.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,094,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

