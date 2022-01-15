Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rises By 124.1%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,921. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

