Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 72.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 215,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,615. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.