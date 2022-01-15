Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases By 115.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 16,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.