Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases By 115.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.00.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 16,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

