Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Increases By 1,438.5%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,438.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:GF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

