Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Increases By 1,438.5%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,438.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:GF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
