Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Decreases By 87.5%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

