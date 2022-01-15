Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Expands By 1,300.0%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WPCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 18,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,838. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.