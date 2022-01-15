Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Decreases By 77.8%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
About WEED
