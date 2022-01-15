Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Decreases By 77.8%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

About WEED

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

