Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Rises By 370.8%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Worldline stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Worldline has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

