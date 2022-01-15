Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GCTAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,345. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

