Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GCTAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,345. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
