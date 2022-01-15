Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Raised to CHF 405 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.80.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Sika has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

