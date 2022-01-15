Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 176.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

