Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

SIRI stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

