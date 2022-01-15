Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

