Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 922 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock worth $1,267,980. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.