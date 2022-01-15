Skba Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

