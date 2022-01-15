Skba Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $785.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,258.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,324.45.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

