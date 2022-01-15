Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 176,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

TPH opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.