Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Reaches $405,616.91

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $405,616.91 and approximately $547,872.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.