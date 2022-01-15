SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNCAF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.