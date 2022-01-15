Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.04%.

SOTK stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.04. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 51,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $278,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,935 shares of company stock valued at $594,150. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.