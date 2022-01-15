Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.04%.
SOTK stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.04. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
