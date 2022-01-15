SouthState Corp Acquires New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $350.44 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $428.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.61 and a 200 day moving average of $336.96.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.