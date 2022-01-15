SouthState Corp Invests $58,000 in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $390.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

