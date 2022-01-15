SouthState Corp Makes New $142,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $145.15 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

