SouthState Corp Takes $164,000 Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOUT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21,360.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

XOUT stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

