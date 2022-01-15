Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.60. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.93 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.