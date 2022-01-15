Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.60. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.93 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

