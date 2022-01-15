Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.06.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.93 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

