SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 270.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

