Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $100.01 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

