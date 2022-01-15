SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Up 237.1% in December

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 136.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 25.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

