Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.81.

Shares of SQ opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 1 year low of $129.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

