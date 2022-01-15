Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.57 Million

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $729.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.40 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. raised their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

NYSE STN opened at $53.87 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.