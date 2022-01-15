Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

