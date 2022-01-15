Starlink Market Cap Hits $272.50 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starlink has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Starlink has a market cap of $272.50 million and $14.41 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars.

