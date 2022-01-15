STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.64 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $161,351.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

