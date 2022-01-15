State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

PEGA stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

