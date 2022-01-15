State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 319,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.